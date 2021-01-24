Another winter storm heads towards Siouxland

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for Harrison and Shelby Counties starting Monday morning until late Monday night

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Crawford, Carroll, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Thurston, and Monona County starting Monday morning and lasting into late Monday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Quiet weather returns to Siouxland to finish off the weekend, but snow chances are right around the corner for some.

Our day today was filled with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 20s. Tonight will have mostly cloudy skies and a low in the mid teens.

Monday morning some areas out west may see some light snowfall to start the day. Southern counties (those in the Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings) will begin to see snow around 7/8 AM, these areas are expected to see snow all day long and into Monday night.

By midnight, the snow starts to slow down and move out, but even into Tuesday morning and afternoon, there is still a small chance of getting some light snowfall.

There is a possibility that on Monday morning these areas could also receive mixed precipitation, which will be a concern for the morning commute and possible slick/icy roads. Check in on road conditions prior to heading out.

Another concern will be gusty winds, up to 35 mph in those southern regions, which could significantly impact visibility.

These southern areas look to accumulate around 3-7 inches of snow from this system.

Those of us further north, will have a chance of getting snow as well, just not as much. But we could end up with a few inches, the further south you are, the higher amounts you will receive.

After the lingering light snow leaves on Tuesday, we will have mostly cloudy skies, and a high in the low 20s. Monday will also be in the low 20s.

Tuesday night has another chance of snowfall.

Wednesday hits the mid 20s, with a mostly cloudy sky.

Temperatures don’t stay below average all week, tune in to News 4 to hear about warmer days ahead.