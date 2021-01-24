Asia Today: Australia OKs Pfizer vaccine, to begin in Feb.

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s medical regulator has approved use of its first coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for inoculations to begin next month. Residents and workers at aged-care facilities, frontline healthcare workers and quarantine workers are being prioritized. Prime Minister Scott Morrison welcomed the provisional approval for the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. Australia is aiming to complete inoculations by October. Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, health officials in New Zealand say genome tests indicate the country’s most recent COVID-19 patient contracted the virus from another returning traveler just before leaving quarantine. They’re investigating how the breach happened.