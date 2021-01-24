Iowa State men set to play for first time in two weeks

AMES, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa State men haven't played a basketball game in over two weeks. The Cyclones had to pause team activities because of COVID-19 protocols within the program. ISU returns to the court Monday night at home against Oklahoma State.

Iowa State is just 2-7 overall this season and they sit at the bottom of the Big 12 at 0-5. The last game ISU played was on January 9th - a 91-64 loss to Texas Tech. Their next game against Kansas State was postponed because of roster issues with the Wildcats. Then the Cyclones went into a pause, postponing their next three games. After the long break, the Clones are itching to get back on the court as a team.

"Just great resolve. That's what I'm excited to get back out and just be together and be united and play the right way," said head coach Steve Prohm. "Win, lose, draw, I don't know what that Monday night holds but just to get back and huddled up and be one."

Iowa State and Oklahoma State will tip-off Monday night at 8:00pm.