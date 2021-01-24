Israel’s struggling Labor party chooses new leader

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Labor Party has chosen Merav Michaeli, a veteran lawmaker and former journalist, as its new leader ahead of March elections. Michaeli, 54, faces a difficult task as she tries to revive the fortunes of the iconic party. Labor guided Israel to independence in 1948 and led the country for its first three decades. But it has struggled to remain relevant over the past two decades as peacemaking with the Palestinians ground to a halt and the electorate embraced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hardline ideology. Opinion polls have forecast the party will not receive the minimum number of votes needed to enter the next parliament.