Mexico’s president says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that the symptoms are mild. Mexico’s president, who has been criticized for his handling of the country’s pandemic, said on his official Twitter account that he is under medical treatment. “I regret to inform you that I am infected with COVID-19,” he tweeted. López Obrador, 67, has long been criticized for not setting an example of prevention in public. He has rarely been seen wearing a mask and continued to keep up a busy travel schedule taking commercial flights.