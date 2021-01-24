One county, worlds apart: Bridging the political divide

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Natalie Abbas and Jim Carpenter are local ambassadors for a program to bridge the nation’s political divide. The gulf between them is wide. Carpenter cheers President Joe Biden as the rightful winner. Abbas is convinced that the election was stolen. Together, they ponder the greatest challenge facing American society: how can they find common ground if they no longer exist in the same reality? They don’t agree on facts. They use the same words _ truth, proof, patriotism _ but they don’t mean the same thing. They have become friends. They wonder: could that be enough?