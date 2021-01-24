Siouxland church helps out the Soup Kitchen

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Soup Kitchen here in Sioux City helps those who are in need of a warm meal, but don't always have the means to get one… but while they help those in Siouxland… sometimes they also need help to continue the work they do.

"It's something that Redeemer Lutheran Church members have really enjoyed doing and we'll continue to do it as long as it's needed," said Pastor David Zirpel, Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Every Friday, members of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sioux City help out the Soup Kitchen by making main course meals for 100 to take to the Soup Kitchen.

And while the soup kitchen provides the side dishes… Pastor David Zirpel said even just making that main course can help.

"When we decided to do this, the Soup Kitchen did not have anyone in charge of the meal. So, there was nobody. And now, they have hired a cook. But, one cook every day, for 100… that's a lot of work. So, anyway that we can help out, really helps out," said Zirpel.

Things like chicken noodle soup, chili and spaghetti are all on their list of meals to make for the Soup Kitchen.

"It's something that our members at Redeemer Lutheran Church have really latched on to. So, we took a couple of door offerings and received almost 2,000 dollars which goes towards the purchase of ingredients for the meals," said Zirpel.

The volunteers work in two committees: One that deals with the menu and purchasing items for what they're making and another that puts the meal together.

"From what we have seen of the members of Redeemer, they don't want anyone to go hungry. There's no reason to go hungry in this day and age and in this situation right here in Sioux City. So, it's one way that we can help," said Zirpel.

Working each week to help the community.

Zirpel said once the meals are prepared, someone from the church takes them down to the soup kitchen at 1 o'clock every Friday.