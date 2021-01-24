Spain’s virus surge hits mental health of front-line workers

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The unrelenting increases in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations in Spain following the holiday season are once again straining hospitals and increasingly threatening the mental health of workers. For nearly a year now, doctors and nurses have been fighting the pandemic with little time to rest. A study released last week found that nearly half of health care workers in Spain were at high risk of suffering from mental health disorders after the peak in April. Experts say the intensity and duration of the pandemic will only worsen health problems like depression and anxiety in already exhausted medical staff. One doctor says society must take care of its medical staff so they can care for those who most need help.