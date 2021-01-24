UN: Yemen’s warring sides resume talks on prisoner exchange

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations says Yemen’s warring sides have resumed U.N.-backed negotiations in Jordan over a prisoner swap. The talks Sunday in the Jordanian capital of Amman are taking place between representatives of the internationally recognized government and the Houthi rebels. They come more than three months after the sides completed the war’s largest exchange. The negotiations also come less than a week after the U.S. designation of the Iranian-backed Houthis as a terrorist group took effect. The U.N.’s envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, urged the parties to prioritize “the immediate and unconditional release of all sick, wounded, elderly and children detainees as well as all arbitrarily detained civilians, including women.”