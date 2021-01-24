Why Biden’s immigration plan may be risky for Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — As one of his first acts, President Joe Biden offered a sweeping immigration overhaul that would provide a pathway to U.S. citizenship for the estimated 11 million people who are in the country illegally. It’s the type of proposal that many Latino activists have longed for. But it must compete with Biden’s other marquee legislative goals, from dealing with the coronavirus pandemic to aiding the struggling economy. In the best of circumstances, enacting an immigration overhaul would be difficult. But in a narrowly divided Congress, it could be impossible. And that has some Latinos worried Biden could cut deals that weaken the finished product too much — or fail to pass anything at all.