Winter Storm Warning from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 3:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Harrison County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO

3 AM CST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14

inches.

* WHERE…In Nebraska, Dodge and Washington Counties. In Iowa,

Harrison and Shelby Counties.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Monday to 3 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult to impossible. Areas of

blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&