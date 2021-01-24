Winter Storm Watch from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 3:00 AM CST

Winter Storm Watch from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 3:00 AM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE
Harrison County
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
MONDAY NIGHT…
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow possible, along with some areas of
blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches
possible.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and
southwest and west central Iowa.
* WHEN…From Monday morning through late Monday night.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slick road conditions. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact travel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
