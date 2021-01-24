Winter Storm Watch from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 3:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Harrison County

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow possible, along with some areas of

blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

possible.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and

southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN…From Monday morning through late Monday night.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slick road conditions. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact travel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&