Winter Storm Watch from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 3:00 AM CST

3:15 am Weather AlertWx Alert - Shelby

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Shelby County

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
MONDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow possible, along with some areas of
blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches
possible.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and
southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN…From Monday morning through late Monday night.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slick road conditions. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact travel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

