Winter Storm Watch from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Crawford County

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations

of 2 to 8 inches possible with the highest amounts on the south

end of the watch. Subtle changes in the forecast storm track may

have big changes in the snow totals. There will likely be a

sharp snow total gradient across this area, thus the wide range.

* WHERE…Portions of central Iowa generally along the Highway 20

and Highway 30 corridors.

* WHEN…From Monday morning through late Monday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility and cause moderate drifting.

The hazardous conditions could significantly impact the Monday

evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

