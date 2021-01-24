Winter Storm Watch from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CST

Winter Storm Watch from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Crawford County
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
MONDAY NIGHT…
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 8 inches possible with the highest amounts on the south
end of the watch. Subtle changes in the forecast storm track may
have big changes in the snow totals. There will likely be a
sharp snow total gradient across this area, thus the wide range.
* WHERE…Portions of central Iowa generally along the Highway 20
and Highway 30 corridors.
* WHEN…From Monday morning through late Monday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility and cause moderate drifting.
The hazardous conditions could significantly impact the Monday
evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
