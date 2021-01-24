Winter Weather Advisory from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Carroll County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 6 AM CST

TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches.

* WHERE…Portions of Central Iowa.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Monday to 6 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

&&