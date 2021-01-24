Winter Weather Advisory from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Crawford County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE…Portions of Central Iowa.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Monday to 6 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
&&