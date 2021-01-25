Bus in deadly Grand Canyon crash offers tours by comedians

Authorities say a tour bus that rolled over and killed one person at the Grand Canyon was operated by a Las Vegas company that offers tours guided by comedians. A sheriff’s office on Monday identified Shelley Ann Voges of Boonville, Indiana, as the person who died in the crash. More than 40 people were on the bus operated by Comedy On Deck. Three patients who suffered critical injuries are now listed in stable condition. Forty others were released from an Arizona hospital. No one picked up the phone when The Associated Press called the tour company Monday.