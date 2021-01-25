California to lift virus stay-at-home orders statewide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to lift regional stay-at-home orders statewide and return to a system of county-by-county restrictions intended to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The decision Monday comes with improving trends in the rate of infections, hospitalizations and intensive care unit capacity as well as vaccinations. During the weekend, San Francisco Bay Area ICU capacity surged to 23% while the San Joaquin Valley increased to 1.3%, its first time above zero in weeks. The huge Southern California region remains at zero. The change is based on projections, but the state has not disclosed the data behind the forecasts.