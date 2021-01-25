Chaos mars over-80s vaccine start in major German state

BERLIN (AP) — Thousands of elderly Germans are facing online error messages and jammed-up hotlines as technical problems marred the start of the coronavirus vaccine campaign for over-80s in the country’s most populous state. North Rhine-Westphalia state, whose population of almost 18 million is bigger than many European countries, began administering shots to nursing home residents and staff last month. But people over 80 still living at home have been left waiting for appointments to get their first shots at vast vaccine centers, and many will likely have to wait even longer. The technical problems were an embarrassment for state governor Armin Laschet, recently elected the new head of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right party.