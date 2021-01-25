Congressman Randy Feenstra selected to serve on House Agriculture Committee

Congressman Randy Feenstra selected to serve on House Agriculture CommitteeNew
WASHINGTON (KTIV) - On Monday, Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra, who represents northwest Iowa, was selected to serve on the House Agriculture Committee.
“I promised 4th District Iowans that I would deliver a seat on the House Agriculture Committee, and today, I am thrilled to announce I have been selected to serve on this important committee,” said Rep. Feenstra in a press release. “Corn and soybean growers -- along with our livestock, egg, dairy, poultry, ethanol, and biodiesel producers -- form the backbone of the 4th District’s economy. As the second largest ag producing district in the country, it is vital that our hardworking farmers have a seat at the table on the House Agriculture Committee."
On the House Agriculture Committee, Rep. Feenstra says he will work to achieve the following:
- Provide pricing transparency in agriculture markets.
- Protect the Renewable Fuel Standard and the biofuels industry.
- Expand broadband access
- Bolster Iowa’s relationship with top trading partners, such as Canada and Mexico
- Support family farms by keeping taxes low and fighting against harmful regulations
- Encourage innovation in agriculture to help spur economic growth.
Rep. Feenstra grew up working on farms, frequently walking beans and doing chores. His in-laws run a livestock and crop farm in Sioux County, where he helps out along with his wife and four kids.
Before being elected to the House of Representatives, Feenstra was a member of the Iowa Senate and successfully led an effort to eliminate Iowa’s grain bin tax and passed assistance for first-time farmers to help them get on their feet.
To learn more about the House Agriculture Committee, click here.