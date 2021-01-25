Congressman Randy Feenstra selected to serve on House Agriculture Committee

WASHINGTON (KTIV) - On Monday, Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra, who represents northwest Iowa, was selected to serve on the House Agriculture Committee.

“I promised 4th District Iowans that I would deliver a seat on the House Agriculture Committee, and today, I am thrilled to announce I have been selected to serve on this important committee,” said Rep. Feenstra in a press release. “Corn and soybean growers -- along with our livestock, egg, dairy, poultry, ethanol, and biodiesel producers -- form the backbone of the 4th District’s economy. As the second largest ag producing district in the country, it is vital that our hardworking farmers have a seat at the table on the House Agriculture Committee."

On the House Agriculture Committee, Rep. Feenstra says he will work to achieve the following:

Provide pricing transparency in agriculture markets.

Protect the Renewable Fuel Standard and the biofuels industry.

Expand broadband access

Bolster Iowa’s relationship with top trading partners, such as Canada and Mexico

Support family farms by keeping taxes low and fighting against harmful regulations

Encourage innovation in agriculture to help spur economic growth.

Rep. Feenstra grew up working on farms, frequently walking beans and doing chores. His in-laws run a livestock and crop farm in Sioux County, where he helps out along with his wife and four kids.

Before being elected to the House of Representatives, Feenstra was a member of the Iowa Senate and successfully led an effort to eliminate Iowa’s grain bin tax and passed assistance for first-time farmers to help them get on their feet.

To learn more about the House Agriculture Committee, click here.