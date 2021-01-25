Former Colombian guerrillas shed their decades-old name

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The demobilized guerrilla group known as the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia has changed the name of its political party in a bid to perform better with voters in next year’s congressional elections. The FARC’s party will now be known as Comunes, which translates roughly to commoners or commons. Leaders acknowledged that the FARC name “generates resistance in some sectors of society.” As part of a 2016 peace deal with Colombia’s government that ended five decades of war, the FARC was allowed to register a political party and was also given 10 guaranteed seats in Congress for eight years.