Guatemalan families think massacre victims were migrants

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Relatives of migrants from Guatemala believe that at least 13 of the 19 charred corpses found in a northern Mexico border state could be their loved ones. If true, the killings could revive memories of the 2010 massacre of 72 migrants in the same northern border state of Tamaulipas. Ramiro Coronado told The Associated Press his nephew was with a group of 13 migrants who left the province of San Marcos and were travelling together, before family members lost contact with them on Thursday. On Saturday, authorities in Tamaulipas found 19 shot and burned bodies near a town across the Rio Grande from Texas.