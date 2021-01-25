Hate crime charge added in attack on gay Louisiana teen

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — An attack on a gay Louisiana teenager is now being prosecuted as a hate crime. Police initially said they didn’t see evidence of a hate crime in the attack on Holden White, who spent days in a coma and nearly a month in the hospital. Chance Seneca pleaded not guilty to attempted murder after allegedly choking White with a cord and slicing open his wrists. Prosecutors added the hate crime charge last week. Seneca’s attorney said his client would also plead not guilty to the hate crime charge. The two teens met on Grindr, a dating app for gay, bisexual and transgender men.