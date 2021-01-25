Hawaii GOP official resigns after posting pro-QAnon tweets

A high-ranking official with the Hawaii Republican Party has resigned after posting a series of tweets about the QAnon conspiracy theory on the official party account. Edwin Boyette confirmed Monday that he resigned a day earlier. He posted Saturday that QAnon adherents should not be mocked or ridiculed for their beliefs because they stem from patriotism and love of country. Some QAnon believers were among those that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Democratic Hawaii Gov. David Ige said at a Monday news conference said he doesn’t understand how anyone that adheres to those beliefs are really doing it because they’re patriotic.