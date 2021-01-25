How Woodbury County Engineering Department prepares for winter storms

MOVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - The Woodbury County Engineering Department has been gearing up for the snow, since early Monday morning .

Woodbury County Engineer, Mark Nahra says they operate a little bit differently then the city and state crews.

Before a winter storm, crews fill trucks with a mixture of sand, calcium chloride, and salt to treat the roads for traction.

He says for a storm like Monday's, they typically have 20 plows out on the road.

He says, in the city, snow plows have references, they have street lights, curbs, and gutters to tell them where the road is, but that's not the case on county roads.

"In the county when you get out on some of our gravel and paved roads we are snowed from fence to fence and it's difficult to tell sometimes where the edge of that road is, so daylight is pretty important to our operators to be able to determine where they are, and stay up on top of the road there is nothing worse then trying to get one of these out of the ditch," said Mark Nahra, Woodbury County Engineer.

Nahra adds that if there is a fire or ambulance call during a storm, his crew also is on scene to ensure roads are clear for a faster response.

He says preparing for a storm is always different depending on the severity of it.