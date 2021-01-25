Jan. 25: South Dakota reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, active cases drop to 3,678

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported over 32 more cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing the state's total to 107,180.

According to Monday's report, 22 of the new cases are confirmed and 10 are probable.

State data shows 359 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 101,797. State health officials say there are 3,678 active cases in the state, a decrease of 327 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the state's death toll to 1,705.

Currently, 161 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from the 162 reported on Sunday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 6,201 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Health department data shows 37,636 Pfizer vaccines and 39,714 Moderna vaccines have been administered throughout the state. A total of 18,220 people have completed their vaccine series.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had no new cases reported, keeping its total to 1,482. Of those cases, 1,448 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 23.

The state health department's latest data shows 618 vaccines have been administered in Bon Homme County. A total of 159 people have completed their vaccine series.

Clay County

Clay County has reported three new cases, bringing its total to 1,745. State health officials say 1,676 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 14.

So far, Clay County has administered 1,142 COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 197 people have completed their vaccine series.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 7,366 to 7,369. Officials say 7,049 of those cases have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Lincoln County, lee[omg its COVID-19 death toll to 72.

The state health department says 8,272 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Lincoln County. A total of 2,687 people have completed their vaccine series

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen five new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,838. So far, 1,695 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll to 36.

So far, 460 vaccines have been administered in Union County. A total of 99 people have completed their vaccine series

Yankton County

Yankton County reported two new cases, bringing the total to 2,719. Officials say 2,625 of those cases have recovered.

Yankton County has reported no additional deaths connected to COVID-19. The county has had 27 virus-related deaths since the pandemic.

So far, 2,877 vaccines have been administered in Yankton County. A total of 964 people have completed their vaccine series.