Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
AC/GC vs. Southwest Valley, ppd.
AGWSR, Ackley vs. Hudson, ppd.
BCLUW, Conrad vs. Janesville, ppd.
Bedford vs. Fremont Mills, Tabor, ppd.
Cedar Valley Christian School vs. Midland, Wyoming, ppd.
Clarke, Osceola vs. Pleasantville, ppd.
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson vs. St. Albert, Council Bluffs, ppd.
Essex vs. Clarinda Academy, ppd.
Grand View Christian vs. Glidden-Ralston, ppd.
Mount Ayr vs. Central Decatur, Leon, ppd.
North Mahaska, New Sharon vs. Sigourney, ppd.
Ogden vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard, ccd.
Omaha Roncalli, Neb. vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, ppd.
River Valley, Correctionville vs. Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU), ppd.
Southeast Polk vs. Waukee, ppd.
Stanton vs. Griswold, ppd.
Underwood vs. Logan-Magnolia, ppd.
Valley, West Des Moines vs. Des Moines, Roosevelt, ppd.
Van Meter vs. Woodward-Granger, ppd.
West Bend-Mallard vs. East Sac County, ppd.
Winterset vs. Perry, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alburnett vs. North Linn, Troy Mills, ppd.
BCLUW, Conrad vs. Janesville, ppd.
Bedford vs. Fremont Mills, Tabor, ppd.
Eldon Cardinal vs. Burlington Notre Dame, ppd.
Grand View Christian vs. Glidden-Ralston, ppd.
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll vs. Greene County, ccd.
Logan-Magnolia vs. IKM-Manning, ppd.
Midland, Wyoming vs. Cedar Valley Christian School, ppd.
Mount Ayr vs. Central Decatur, Leon, ppd.
North Mahaska, New Sharon vs. Sigourney, ppd.
North Union vs. Spencer, ppd.
Ogden vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard, ccd.
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton vs. Bellevue, ppd.
River Valley, Correctionville vs. Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU), ppd.
Stanton vs. Griswold, ppd. to Jan 25th.
Van Buren, Keosauqua vs. Fairfield, ppd.
West Bend-Mallard vs. East Sac County, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/