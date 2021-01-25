Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bridgewater-Emery 65, Mitchell Christian 29
Canistota 54, Ethan 46
Castlewood 76, Colman-Egan 36
Clark/Willow Lake 60, Great Plains Lutheran 27
Marty Indian 67, Avon 50
West Central 66, Garretson 59
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Castlewood 52, Colman-Egan 41
Herreid/Selby Area 63, Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter, N.D. 39
Mobridge-Pollock 59, Potter County 45
New Underwood 41, Kadoka Area 37
North Central Co-Op 61, South Border, N.D. 35
Sioux Falls Christian 60, West Central 57
Sisseton 59, Tiospa Zina Tribal 54
Vermillion 50, Lennox 46
Waverly-South Shore 59, Webster 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dakota Valley vs. Spirit Lake, Iowa, ppd.
___
