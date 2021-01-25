Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

11:25 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bridgewater-Emery 65, Mitchell Christian 29

Canistota 54, Ethan 46

Castlewood 76, Colman-Egan 36

Clark/Willow Lake 60, Great Plains Lutheran 27

Marty Indian 67, Avon 50

West Central 66, Garretson 59

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Castlewood 52, Colman-Egan 41

Herreid/Selby Area 63, Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter, N.D. 39

Mobridge-Pollock 59, Potter County 45

New Underwood 41, Kadoka Area 37

North Central Co-Op 61, South Border, N.D. 35

Sioux Falls Christian 60, West Central 57

Sisseton 59, Tiospa Zina Tribal 54

Vermillion 50, Lennox 46

Waverly-South Shore 59, Webster 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dakota Valley vs. Spirit Lake, Iowa, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

