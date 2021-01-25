Nebraska plow drivers deal with hazardous conditions

JACKSON, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska plow drivers spend their snow days out on the road, working to keep the roads safe for drivers.

However, plow drivers experience similar hazards.

Jacob Metz, with Nebraska Department of Transportation, said a struggle plow drivers face is the wind. It blows the snow back onto the roads just as fast as plow drivers can push it off. Metz said the wind blows the road treatment around, as well.

When it comes to doing his job, Metz said other drivers are one of his biggest hazards.

"Some of the hazards are definitely drivers. There's a lot of drivers that follow too close. Just give us room," said Metz. "We're out here trying to get everything opened up for everybody, just give us a little room and let us do our jobs."

Metz said plows struggle with slick spots as well. He said Monday's snow will cause for a busy night.