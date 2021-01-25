Nebraska emergency officials urging residents to be cautious of carbon monoxide buildup during snowstorm

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Nebraska Region 11 Emergency Services handles Madison, Antelope, and Pierce Counties. They are prepared to handle increased emergency calls during snowy conditions.

Officials say the most common calls during snow days are car accidents, senior citizens falling and getting hurt and incidents caused by down power lines.

But there's another side effect to severe weather that people may not normally consider.

"Once in a while we’ll get extra co calls and so the buildup of carbon monoxide in a house can be very deadly. If somebody’s furnace isn’t running properly Or if the exhaust gets blocked on the outside of their home with snow, ice, or whatever. So those are the things you need to keep in mind. Keep those clear, keep the furnace functioning correctly" said Bobbi Risor, Emergency Management Director for Nebraska Region 11.

Risor also said that if you have a headache that's more severe than normal or feel nauseous, to call emergency services immediately.