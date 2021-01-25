New this week: ‘Resident Alien,’ Arlo Parks & ‘Palmer’

This week’s new entertainment releases include new music from British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks, who can count former first lady Michelle Obama as a fan. If a wacky sci-fi series sounds appealing, check out SyFy’s “Resident Alien.” Alan Tudyk plays an alien masquerading as a small-town doctor — and a human — after crash-landing on Earth. In “Palmer,” Justin Timberlake takes a rare leading role in a predictable but tender redemption drama. In the film, debuting Friday on Apple TV+, a bearded Timberlake plays an ex-convict and former college football star who returns home from prison and strikes up a friendship with a boy.