Sioux City Fire Rescue says dog killed in Morningside apartment fire

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Firefighters are releasing more details about the apartment complex fire that occurred Sunday on Morningside Avenue.

According to Sioux City Fire Rescue, firefighters arrived at the scene at about 5:33 p.m. and reported heavy smoke visible from the roof area of the three-story apartment.

When firefighters entered the structure, they located a large fire in a third-floor apartment unit. Officials say interior conditions rapidly deteriorated and all firefighters were ordered to evacuate the structure.

All occupants of the apartment were safely evacuate with one person being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. There was one dog that was confirmed deceased due to the fire.

SCFR says crews worked through the night to suppress the flames and protect the neighboring buildings. The fire was finally brought under control shortly after 2:00 a.m., but several units remained on scene throughout the following day to ensure the fire did not rekindle.

According to SCFR, the building consisted of 10 apartment units, four of which sustained heavy fire damage. The remaining units sustained water damage from the suppression efforts. Approximately 20 residents were housed in the apartments and the Red Cross was on scene to assist

those displaced.