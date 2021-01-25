Norfolk Street Division out working on roads during snowstorm

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The Norfolk Street Division was out Monday taking care of the roads and helping Norfolk prepare for today's weather.

City leaders said they pretreated the roads with salt Saturday and Sunday and then sent the salt trucks out again Monday morning to treat the roads by the local schools and downtown.

"Slick roads you know, being able to stop. We definitely encourage people to you know, hopefully they ran their errands over the weekend and don’t need to be out and about today but if they do we definitely encourage them take safety and take a little extra time it makes our job easier as well as theirs" said Jason Hansen, the Street Maintenance Supervisor.

Hansen said that when driving, citizens should give the plows plenty of room. He says due to the snow emergency in Norfolk, residents should park on the right side of the street.