Pompeii’s museum comes back to life to display amazing finds

POMPEII, Italy (AP) — Decades after suffering bombing and earthquake damage, Pompeii’s museum is back in business, showing off exquisite finds from excavations of the ancient Roman city. Officials at the archeological park of the ruins of the city destroyed in 79 A.D. by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius inaugurated the museum on Monday. Known as the Antiquarium, the museum gives Pompeii a permanent exhibition space. Visitors can see some of the frescoes and chunks of wall graffiti unearthed by archaeologists as well as objects of the everyday life that was snuffed out by the volcanic explosion. Due to pandemic travel restrictions, only visitors from Italy’s Campania region can currently visit but officials eagerly await the return of all visitors.