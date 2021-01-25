R&B artist Trey Songz arrested at AFC Championship game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say R&B artist Trey Songz was arrested during the AFC Championship game in Kansas City after fans complained he wasn’t following COVID-19 protocols and other rules and he then punched an officer who was trying to remove him. Songz, whose name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was released Monday from the Jackson County jail. Jackson County authorities say an investigation continues and no charges have been filed. Kansas City police say fans complained about a man who was not wearing a mask or following the stadium’s code of conduct during Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium. TMZ released a video showing Songz struggling with several officers before being led away. A representative for Songz declined to comment.