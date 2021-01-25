Rollover near Norfolk, NE sends two 19-year-olds to the hospital

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Two 19-year-olds were sent to the hospital Monday afternoon following a single-vehicle rollover.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, at about 1 p.m. they responded to an SUV rollover on U.S. Highway 275 about 13 miles east of Norfolk, Nebraska.

The sheriff's office says the SUV was traveling eastbound on the highway when it lost control, crossed the westbound lane and rolled into a ditch.

The driver, 19-year-old Maya Baker of Norfolk and her 19-year-old passenger were both transported by ambulance to a Norfolk hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say seatbelts were in use and airbags did deploy preventing more serious injuries. The vehicle is considered a total loss and Stanton County Emergency Management also responded to the scene to assist with traffic control.

Road conditions and visibility were very poor at the time of the accident.