Target announces $500 bonuses for frontline employees
MINNEAPOLIS (KTTC) -- Target announced it is showing appreciation for its employees who have worked through the COVID-19 pandemic by investing $200 million in bonuses.
The retailer announced in a news release on Monday that all of its hourly employees at its stores, distribution centers, headquarters and field-based offices will receive $500 bonuses.
Store directors, executive team leaders and salaried distribution center leaders are also set to receive a bonuses ranging from $1,000 to $2,000.
Target said in total, more than 375,000 employees will receive bonuses.
“The bonus was a huge relief and it helped me tremendously. I'm happy to know that Target cares for my well-being," Alejandro Madrid, an employee in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota said in the news release. "I helped my mom with bills and I'm fortunate enough to have saved a portion of the bonus.”
The Minnesota-based company said it will also extend coronavirus benefits for employees into the new year, including waiving its absenteeism policy for COVID-19-related illness and providing mental health support, among other benefits.