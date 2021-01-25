Top Brazil court authorizes investigation of health minister

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has authorized the investigation of Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello to determine whether he is responsible for the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the Amazonian city Manaus. Brazil’s Prosecutor-general Augusto Aras on Saturday asked the court to open an investigation, citing a document that said the health ministry knew of a possible oxygen shortage in Manaus as early as Jan. 8, but that the federal government didn’t begin sending extra supplies until four days later. Jam-packed hospitals this month ran out of oxygen, and patients’ family members searched for oxygen tanks to keep their loved ones breathing. Still, dozens died asphyxiated.