Top Brazil court authorizes investigation of health minister

5:54 pm National news from the Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has authorized the investigation of Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello to determine whether he is responsible for the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the Amazonian city Manaus. Brazil’s Prosecutor-general Augusto Aras on Saturday asked the court to open an investigation, citing a document that said the health ministry knew of a possible oxygen shortage in Manaus as early as  Jan. 8, but that the federal government didn’t begin sending extra supplies until four days later. Jam-packed hospitals this month ran out of oxygen, and patients’ family members searched for oxygen tanks to keep their loved ones breathing. Still, dozens died asphyxiated. 

Associated Press

