Virtual summit seeks to galvanize climate change adaptation

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — World leaders are converging — virtually — on the Netherlands for a summit that will seek to galvanize more action and funding to adapt the planet and vulnerable communities to the effects of climate change. The Netherlands-based Global Center on Adaptation last week called on governments and financers around the globe to include funding for adaptation projects in their COVID-19 recovery spending. Dutch Overseas Development Minister Sigrid Kaag got the ball rolling Monday by announcing that the summit’s host nation will pump 20 million euros ($24 million) into an adaptation fund for the world’s least-developed nations and 100 million euros ($121 million) into a program for sustainable farming in Africa’s Sahel region.