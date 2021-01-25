Winter storm brings snow Monday with highest totals in southern Siouxland

A major winter storm is moving through the Midwest today and will be impacting central and southern Siouxland with snow.



The snow will push in this morning and continue steadily through the day.



It will be the heaviest in the afternoon and evening with 15 to 25 miles per hour winds as well.



Travel will be impacted from mid-morning through the night along and south of Highway 20.



The heaviest totals will be near and south of Omaha where a foot of snow may fall.



Here in Siouxland, 7 to 10 inches may fall near Tekamah with 5 to 7 inches from Norfolk over to Denison.



For areas like Wayne, Pierce and Storm Lake, 3 to 5 inches will be possible.



Sioux City likely ends up near 3 inches with amounts dropping off as you head north.



More on the winter storm through the day on News 4.