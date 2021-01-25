Winter Storm Warning until TUE 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Crawford County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST

TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12

inches, with locally greater amounts possible. Winds gusting as

high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on snow covered roads and low visibilities,

especially overnight. Travel may become near impossible at

times. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility and cause blowing and drifting of snow. Near blizzard

and whiteout conditions are possible with travel not

recommended in many locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This may be a historic event with snow

amounts of this magnitude only occurring once every 15 to 20

years. For example, in Des Moines there have only been nine 12

inch daily snowfalls since 1884.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions

for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling

5 1 1.

&&