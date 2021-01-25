Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Woodbury County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST

TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…In Nebraska, Dakota and Dixon Counties. In Iowa, Ida

and Woodbury Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&