Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 9:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 9:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Ida County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…In Nebraska, Dakota and Dixon Counties. In Iowa, Ida
and Woodbury Counties.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
