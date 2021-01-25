Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Buena Vista County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE…Cherokee and Buena Vista Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

