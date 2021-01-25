Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 6:09 pm
5:50 pm Weather AlertWx Alert - Pocahontas

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Pocahontas County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility and cause drifting snow. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

&&

ktivweather

More Stories

Skip to content