Winter Weather Advisory from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Pocahontas County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST

TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility and cause drifting snow. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

&&