Asian shares retreat after bumpy day on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have fallen in Asia after Wall Street ended a choppy day with mixed results as the market struggled to find direction. Hong Kong led other regional markets lower early Tuesday, dropping 1.9%. Australian markets were closed for a holiday. The S&P 500 climbed 0.4%, even though slightly more stocks fell than rose within the index. The Dow ended lower, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose. Traders are keeping a wary eye on rising coronavirus infections in various countries and a bumpy rollout of vaccinations in the U.S. Markets also are awaiting a meeting of the Federal Reserve which ends Wednesday and a deluge of corporate earnings reports.