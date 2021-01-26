Attorney: Murder charge after deadly drug raid ‘political’

HOUSTON (AP) — An attorney for a Houston police officer indicted for murder following a deadly 2019 drug raid in which a couple was killed says his client is being targeted by a district attorney looking to score political points in the wake of last year’s nationwide protests against police brutality. Officer Felipe Gallegos became the second officer who was indicted for murder following the January 2019 drug raid. Rusty Hardin, Gallegos’ attorney, said the officer was a “hero” who saved other officers. Gallegos says he hasn’t been able to explain he’s not a ‘bad person.’ Gallegos is one of a dozen officers indicted after their work came under scrutiny following the raid.