Autopsy: Texas man died of neck injuries in animal attack

LIPAN, Texas (AP) — The final autopsy for a Texas man who sheriff’s officials believe was killed by a mountain lion found he died from neck injuries due to an animal attack, though state wildlife officials don’t believe a wild animal was to blame. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that 28-year-old Christopher Allen Whiteley’s cause of death last month was from neck injuries due to an animal attack. The manner of death was ruled an accident. The Hood County sheriff’s office said Tuesday that there’s still a disagreement with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department on whether Whiteley was killed by a mountain lion.