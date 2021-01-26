California seizes control over struggling vaccine delivery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is changing up the way it is delivering coronavirus vaccines and moving to a more centralized system that should streamline appointment sign-up, notification and eligibility for nearly 40 million residents. But few detais were released Tuesday, and counties, which have been leading the vaccine effort, say they need more information. A private third-party administrator will work with a new statewide secretary to decide where the state’s supply of vaccine should go. California has been criticized for vaccinating so few people even amid a national vaccine shortage that appears to be the main bottleneck. At the same time, residents are frustrated by eligibility rules that vary by county and by hospital system.