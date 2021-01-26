Christopher Morales pleads not guilty to fatal New Year’s Day shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — One of three suspects accused of shooting at a New Year's party in Sioux City has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Nineteen-year-old Christopher Morales, of Sioux City, also pleaded not guilty Monday to armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm.

He and two others are charged with murder after allegedly firing 27 shots into a house in the 2600 block of Walker street. Court documents claim they forced someone into the home before firing.

Eighteen-year-old Mia Kritis died as a result of the shooting while three others were injured.

A fourth suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection to the shooting. Twenty-year-old Juliana Gutierrez has been arrested for several counts of reckless use of a firearm and one count of intimidation of a dangerous weapon.

At this time, police say there is no evidence showing that Gutierrez fired any of the weapons involved and appears to only have acted as the driver.

Police are still trying to determine how the suspects got their weapons.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.